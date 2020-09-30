Gasoline prices held steady across Western Pennsylvania this week.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.537, up three-tenths of a penny from $2.534, according to a report Monday by AAA East Central. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns.
The latest figure is 32.4 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.861.
Gas prices in the greater Washington area rose slightly this week, by 1.5 cents to $2.441 from $2.426. That is the third-lowest average in the region, and represents a 37.4-cent drop since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price bumped up by 4.9 cents to $2.573, the 12th-lowest regional figure.
Jeannette, for the third straight week, has the cheapest average in Western Pennsylvania at $2.223 – a 17.7 plummet from $2.396. Jeannette’s average has fallen 25.0 cents over the past two weeks. New Castle ($2.407) has the second-lowest figure.
Oil City and Warren ($2.599) share the highest average, 37.6 cents above the lowest.
Pennsylvania’s average rose 0.4 cents to $2.490, while the national figure remained at $2.18, which is 49 cents cheaper than a year ago. Most states, according to AAA, experienced a drop or increase of one or two cents.
Gasoline demand is 8.52 million barrels a day, an increase of 40,000 from last week’s figure of 8.48 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Still, that figure is 850,000 barrels a day lower than in late September 2019. Low demand is expected to result in lower gasoline prices.