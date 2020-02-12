Gasoline prices dipped three cents across the commonwealth this week, from $2.66 to $2.63 for a gallon of unleaded self-serve. Western Pennsylvania did not fare as well.
The regional average rose nine tenths of one cent, from $2.710 to $2.719, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. That is 20.7 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.512.
Washington’s figure likewise nudged upward – by 1.0 cent, from $2.624 to $2.634. But despite the increase, the city’s average is the second lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the 11th week in a row that Washington’s average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its price has fallen 13.5 cents since Jan. 1.
At $2.538, Altoona has the lowest average in the region. Greensburg ($2.645), New Castle ($2.653) and Kittanning ($2.657) rank third through fifth. Erie ($2.864) has the most expensive fuel, slightly higher than Warren ($2.853). Uniontown ($2.740) is near the middle again, at 14th.
Pennsylvania is part of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region, where Maryland posted the largest decrease over the week – six cents to $2.32. The average dropped by a nickel in four states: West Virginia (to $2.40), Virginia ($2.21), North Carolina ($2.24) and New Jersey ($2.49).
Regional gasoline stocks rose by nearly 1 million gallons to nearly 67 million, according to the Energy Information Administration, which said the region has rebounded from the closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in 2019.
The national average, for the second week in a row, fell four cents, this time to $2.43. That is 16 cents higher than a year ago, although that gap has been decreasing steadily.