Pump prices rose precipitously across Western Pennsylvania this week. And Washington and Uniontown were far from exempt.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.584, an 11.3-cent increase across the region, according to a report Monday from AAA East Central. The association monitors weekly prices in 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns.
The greater Washington area, which had the second-cheapest gas last week and the lowest for five of the past six weeks, posted a 19.0-cent leap to $2.584 from $2.394. Washington’s price has fallen 23.1 cents since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s average rose 11.7 cents, in line with the regional bump, but the Fayette County seat now has the most expensive fuel among those 23 towns – at $2.604.
New Castle, for the second straight week, has the lowest average – $2.541 – one-tenth of a penny below DuBois.
A mere 6.3 cents separate the entire group. The regional average, despite the jump, is 16.6 cents lower than $2.750 a year ago.
Pennsylvania’s average increased about seven-tenths of a penny, to $2.525. The national figure, however, soared five cents to $2.23, which is 35 cents lower than this time last year. Hurricane Laura had an impact on that jump.
Overall, about 20 states experienced increases of five to 15 cents.