One week after they slid slightly, gasoline prices rose across Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve bumped up 1.3 cents this week, from $2.792 to $2.805, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. The regional average is 19.0 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, at $2.995.
Washington’s average inched downward this week – seven-tenths of a cent, from $2.702 to $2.695. That is the fifth-lowest price among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington’s figure has dropped 27.7 cents over the past 12 weeks.
Sharon, for the second consecutive week, has the lowest average price: $2.592. New Castle ($2.632), Altoona ($2.679) and Butler ($2.680) rank second through fourth, and are the only other towns below $2.70. Uniontown ($2.859) is tied with Clarion and Jeannette for 15th.
Bradford ($2.958) has the most expensive fuel, Warren ($2.939) the second priciest.
Prices in states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, which includes Pennsylvania, had the least volatility nationwide this week, rising or dipping just a few cents. The average in the Keystone State bumped up three cents.
The region posted a 2.7-million-barrel draw on gasoline stocks this week, dropping the level to 59.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s the lowest stocks figure since late July and 5 million barrels below that of a year ago.
The national average remained at $2.60, despite a second straight week of increased demand and a decrease in stocks nationwide. That is six cents cheaper than a month ago and 16 cents lower over the year.