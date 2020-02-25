Gasoline prices dropped marginally across Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.721, down three-tenths of a cent from $2.724 last week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s regional figure is 8.0 cents higher than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.641.
That year-over-year gap is decreasing every week, reflective of increasing prices in early 2019.
The statewide average bumped up three cents, to $2.67 – the highest price in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region. Virginia ($2.30) has the lowest figure among the region’s 15 states.
Washington’s price rose 4.0 cents this week to $2.638, up from $2.598. The city’s figure is the fifth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association, the 13th consecutive week its average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its price has fallen 13.1 cents since Jan. 1.
New Castle, whose price in recent weeks also has been among the region’s cheapest, has the lowest average this week – $2.569. Greensburg ($2.608), Latrobe ($2.632) and Altoona ($2.634) rank second through fourth. Uniontown’s average dropped 5.9 cents to $2.661, which ranks sixth.
Warren ($2.839) has the most expensive gas, slightly pricier than Erie ($2.838).
Regional gasoline stocks plummeted by about 850,000 barrels and regional refinery use decreased from 65% to 59%, according to the Energy Information Administration. Those figures, combined with ongoing maintenance at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J., could signal that price volatility is ahead.
The national average increased by to $2.47, as state prices fluctuated.