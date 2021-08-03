Gasoline prices have held steady across Western Pennsylvania, and continued to rise nationally.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve averages $3.305 in the region this week, one-tenth of a cent higher than a week ago, AAA East Central reported on Monday afternoon. The agency monitors gasoline prices in 23 cities and towns in the region, where they have continued to increase in 2021.
The new regional figure is 86.2 cents a gallon higher than it was a year ago, at $2.443.
Prices in the greater Washington area provide a great barometer for how expensive fuel has gotten over the past year. Commuters there are paying $3.260 this week – an increase of 95 cents from late July 2020.
Yet the city’s latest average is the fourth lowest in Western Pennsylvania, behind Jeannette ($3.231), New Castle ($3.244) and Altoona (3.257). Mercer ($3.368) has the highest figure among the 23 towns.
Uniontown’s price ($3.292) is the ninth lowest.
Pennsylvania, which has one of the highest gasoline taxes among states, saw its average increase by 2.0 cents this week to $3.273 – 10 cents above the new national figure of $3.17. The U.S. average is 99 cents higher than it was in early August 2020.
The national average, AAA pointed out, has jumped from $3.00 in May, to $3.07 in June, to the new standard. The association anticipates prices remaining high. Crude oil prices remain a lofty $70-plus per barrel, and while an increase in global production has been forecast, worldwide demand could outstrip supply, keeping costs elevated.