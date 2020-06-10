Gasoline prices held steady for a second consecutive week in Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.345, up two-tenths of a cent from $2.343 a week ago, AAA East Central reported Monday. That figure is 58 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, when fuel cost $2.925.
Pennsylvania’s average rose two cents to $2.26, the highest price among states in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region. Gasoline, according to AAA, costs $1.99 a gallon or less at 63% of the stations in that region.
The national figure rose six cents to $2.03, but that is the lowest U.S. price for the first week of June since 2004. The U.S. average at the beginning of the past five Junes was $2.81.
Locally, the city of Washington’s average stayed at $2.345, equaling the Pittsburgh regional figure. That is the ninth-lowest price among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 42.4 cents since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price ($2.347) ranks ninth.
New Castle ($2.248) is the only town with an average below $2.31, and has the cheapest fuel in the Pittsburgh region for an 11th straight week. Butler ($2.312) ranks second. Kittanning and Mercer (both ($2.370) are tied for the highest price.
Regional gasoline stocks increased by 500,000 barrels to 74.2 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Price increases are anticipated, but expected to be modest.