Pump prices continue to nosedive across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve plunged to $2.489, an 11.5-cent descent from $2.604 last week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s figure is 30.2 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.791.
Pennsylvania’s average also plummeted, by 11 cents to $2.46. New York ($2.48), however, is the only state in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region that has a higher figure this week. Virginia is at a regional low $2.06.
Washington’s price dropped 13.5 cents this week to $2.378 from $2.513. The city’s figure is the fourth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the 16th consecutive week Washington’s average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its average has fallen 39.1 cents since Jan. 1.
New Castle ($2.215), Altoona ($2.275) and Greensburg ($2.362) have the region’s lowest prices. Uniontown’s price slid 6.0 cents to $2.506, tied with Kittanning for 13th regionally. The city’s average has fallen 21.4 cents over the past four weeks.
Beaver ($2.650) and Erie ($2.640) have the most expensive gas.
Regional gasoline stocks increased by 400,000 barrels to about 64 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. EIA added that refinery utilization increased for the first time since January, by 3 percentage points to about 59%. Regional prices are expected to continue to drop.
The national average dropped by 13 cents to $2.25, a low for the year.