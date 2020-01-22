Amid the winter chill, a heartwarming happenstance for Western Pennsylvania motorists: plummeting pump prices.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.838 this week, 6.0 cents lower than $2.898 a week ago, AAA East Central reported Tuesday morning. The current regional price is 38.2 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.456.
Washington’s reign as regional cheap gas champion ended after two weeks, however. But the city’s average did drop 1.8 cents, from $2.753 to $2.735, a figure that ranks as fifth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. Still, this is the eighth straight week Washington’s average is among the five cheapest regionally.
Sharon ($2.661), New Castle ($2.670), Altoona ($2.683) and Latrobe ($2.732) have lowest prices, in that order. Kittanning ($2.961) has the most expensive fuel, 2.0 cents higher than Warren ($2.959). Uniontown ($2.841) ranks 11th.
Pennsylvania’s average dropped four cents to $2.81, as all states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region posted decreases. Delaware (nine cents) and Maryland (six cents) experienced the largest declines.
Regional gasoline stocks grew by 600,000 barrels over the week, for a total of 65.2 million, according to Energy Information Administration. Stocks have been increasing steadily since mid-November, a period when refinery utilization has mostly been above 67% – a combination that has led to lower prices.
The national average also dipped, by three cents to $2.54. Prices, according to AAA, are $2.50 or lower at 61% of gas stations nationwide.