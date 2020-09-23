They have been small declines, but declines nonetheless, as gasoline prices dipped for a third consecutive week across Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.534 this week, down 2.1 cents from $2.555, according to a report late Monday by AAA East Central. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns.
The latest figure is 35.0 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.884.
Gas prices in the greater Washington area dropped once more, this week by a formidable 8.2 cents to $2.426. That is the third-lowest average in the region, and represents a 38.9-cent decline since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price rose by three-tenths of a cent to $2.524, the eighth-lowest regional figure.
Jeannette, for the second straight week, has the cheapest average in Western Pennsylvania at $2.396 – 8.2 cents below last week. New Castle ($2.422) has the second-lowest figure. Bradford, conversely, has the highest price ($2.609). Exactly 21 cents separate the bottom and top.
Pennsylvania’s average decreased 1.9 cents to $2.486. The national figure slid by a penny to $2.18, which is 48 cents lower than the mid-September 2019 price. Every state, according to AAA, posted prices that were lower or stable.
Gasoline demand is 8.48 million barrels a day, a slight jump, according to the Energy Information Administration. But that figure is 461,000 barrels a day lower than this time last year. Low demand has kept gasoline prices down.