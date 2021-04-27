Pump prices have pumped upward again across Western Pennsylvania. That includes a large bump in the greater Washington area.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve averages $3.035 in the region this week, 3.3 cents higher than a week ago, AAA East Central reported on Monday afternoon. The agency monitors gasoline prices in 23 cities and towns in the region, where they have risen in 13 of 17 weeks this year.
The new regional figure is 95.3 cents a gallon higher than it was a year ago, at $2.082.
Washington experienced a 15.1-cent increase this week, to $3.004. That is 3.1 cents below the regional average and the seventh-lowest price in Western Pennsylvania. New Castle ($2.921) still has the cheapest fuel in the region, despite a 9.4-cent jump.
Washington’s figure is 53.6 cents higher than it was on Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price bumped up by 2.6 cents to $3.008, eighth-lowest in Western Pennsylvania. Bradford, Mercer, Oil City and Warren have the region’s priciest petrol at $3.099.
The statewide average also rose, by 3.6 cents to $3.002. That is 12 cents above the U.S. figure of $2.88. The national average rose by two pennies, as demand hit 9.1 barrels per day, the second-highest level since mid-March 2020. That is the highest spring reading released by the Energy Information Administration in two years.
Demand and supply have steadily increased over the past five weeks, AAA reported. Lower crude oil prices, under $63 per barrel recently, and strong refinery usage (85%) are keeping price increases moderate.