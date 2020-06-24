GasPump
Pump prices jumped across Western Pennsylvania this week.

The average cost of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.440, an 8.6-cent increase from $2.354 a week ago, AAA East Central reported this week. That figure is 44.4 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, when fuel cost $2.884.

Pennsylvania’s average rose more than four cents to $2.36, the highest in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region. West Virginia, for the second week in a row, absorbed a nine-cent increase to $2.12, according to AAA. Virginia ($1.92) has the lowest average.

The national figure increased three cents to $2.13, which is 53 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Locally, the city of Washington’s average soared 7.6 cents to $2.419, from $2.343. That is the fourth-lowest price among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 35.0 cents since Jan. 1.

Uniontown’s average ($2.430) is the sixth-lowest in Western Pennsylvania.

New Castle’s average bumped up again – 6.3 cents to $2.392 – but for the 13th week in a row, that city has the cheapest fuel in the Pittsburgh region. Altoona ($2.398) ranks second. Mercer has the most expensive average, $2.491, three cents higher than Warren ($2.461).

Regional gasoline stocks declined by one million barrels to 74.1 million, according to Energy Information Administration. Further price increases are anticipated because more motorists are on the highways.

