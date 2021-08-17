Gasoline prices remained stable across Western Pennsylvania this week, at a time that demand declined nationwide.
Regionally, a gallon of unleaded self-serve averaged $3.335, a mere one-tenth of a penny higher than a week ago, AAA East Central reported on Monday afternoon. The agency monitors gasoline prices in 23 cities and towns in the region.
That price is 88.5 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.450.
The U.S. average dropped one cent to $3.18 – which is $1.01 above where it stood a year ago.
Prices in the greater Washington area bumped up about a penny to $3.308, almost a dollar higher than they were a year ago. This week’s average, however, is the fourth lowest in Western Pennsylvania, behind Altoona ($3.295), Indiana ($3.299) and New Kensington ($3.306). Mercer ($3.368) has the priciest gas.
Uniontown’s price ($3.318) is the ninth regionally.
Pennsylvania, which has the second-highest gasoline tax nationwide, saw its average rise by six-tenths of a penny to $3.287 – about 11 cents above the U.S. figure.
Gasoline demand and supply decreased last week, the Energy Information Administration reported. Demand plummeted by nearly 500,000 barrels per day, from 9.78 million to 9.43 million. Summer gas demand, according to AAA, probably is easing because of the imminent start of the school year and COVID-19 concerns.
Domestic gas stocks, meanwhile, declined by 1.3 million barrels to 227.5 million.
Despite the decline in demand, pump prices will likely remain high tanks to elevated crude prices.