Positive pump news for a change. Gasoline prices dropped across Western Pennsylvania this week, one of the few times that has occurred in 2021.
The decline was marginal, though.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve averages $3.326, nine-tenths of a penny cheaper than it was a week ago, AAA East Central reported on Monday afternoon.
The agency monitors gasoline prices in 23 cities and towns in the region.
That price is 85.5 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.471.
National and Pennsylvania averages likewise fell this week, the U.S. figure dropping two cents to $3.16 and the Keystone State price dipping 0.9 cents to $3.278.
A significant decline in the cost of crude oil is likely the reason for these decreases, as crude declined $5 per barrel to $62.32.
Prices in the greater Washington area fell 2.2 cents to $3.286, the third lowest figure in Western Pennsylvania, behind Jeannette ($3.280) and New Kensington ($3.283). Uniontown ($3.289) ranks fourth, just behind Washington. Mercer ($3.367) has the highest average.
Prices, according to AAA, “are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as coronavirus infections increase.”
Gasoline demand has fallen the past three weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration. EIA said demand is at 9.3 million barrels per day – about 6% lower than it was in August 2019. Stock levels, correspondingly, have risen to over 228 million barrels.