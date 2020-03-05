Pump prices fell fairly significantly in Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.662, down 5.9 cents from $2.721 last week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s regional figure is 1.9 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.681.
That’s the first time the year-over-year comparison is lower in 2020. Weekly averages rose continually in late-winter 2019, while they’ve been generally falling recently.
Pennsylvania’s average dropped four cents, to $2.63 – the second-biggest decrease in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region this week, behind Delaware (six cents).
Washington’s price plummeted 6.2 cents this week to $2.576, from $2.638. The city’s figure is the fifth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association, the 14th consecutive week its average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its price has fallen 19.3 cents since Jan. 1.
Altoona ($2.488) has the lowest average this week, below New Castle ($2.538), Greensburg ($2.553), Latrobe ($2.560) and Washington. Uniontown’s price fell another 4.1 cents to $2.620, seventh lowest regionally. The fuel price there has fallen 10.0 cents over the past two weeks.
Warren ($2.797), again, has the most expensive gas, slightly pricier than Erie ($2.776).
A week of price volatility could be ahead, however. Regional gasoline inventory plunged by 1.4 million barrels this week to 65.1 million and regional refinery use dropped from 59% to 57%, according to the Energy Information Administration. Continued maintenance at Phillips 66’s Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J., also could have an adverse effect.
The national average fell by four cents to $2.43. The coronavirus issue could have an impact on demand and prices.