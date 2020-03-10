For the second consecutive week, gasoline prices plummeted about nearly six cents across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.604, down 5.8 cents from $2.662 last week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s regional figure is 9.4 cents cheaper than a year ago, when fuel cost $2.698.
Pennsylvania’s average likewise decreased six cents, to $2.57. That, however, is the highest mark among states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region this week. Virginia averages a regional low $2.16.
Washington’s price plummeted 6.3 cents this week to $2.513 from $2.576. The city’s figure is the fifth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the 15th consecutive week Washington’s average is among the six cheapest regionally. Its average has fallen 25.6 cents since Jan. 1.
Altoona ($2.410) and New Castle ($2.471) have the region’s lowest and second lowest prices, respectively, for the second straight week. Greensburg ($2.491) and Jeannette ($2.498) rank third and fourth.
Uniontown’s price slid 5.4 cents to $2.566, 10th lowest regionally. The city’s average has fallen 15.4 cents over the past three weeks.
Erie ($2.743) has the most expensive gas, slightly pricier than Erie ($2.718).
Regional refinery utilization dropped for a third consecutive week, and is now at 56%. Gasoline stocks also plunged by 1.6 million barrels to 63.5 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Those factors, however, were offset by a large drop in crude oil cost, resulting in the lower pump prices.
The national average fell by five cents to $2.38.