Gasoline prices dropped even more this week across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve fell to $2.229, a 12.9-cent descent from $2.358 last week, AAA East Central reported. This week’s figure is 44 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, and 58 cents lower than in early April 2019, when fuel cost $2.809.
Pennsylvania’s average plummeted by 13 cents, to $2.22 - and has declined 35 cents over the past three weeks. The Keystone State is among 12 Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states where the average fell by at least a dime since last week. West Virginia's average is $1.96.
Washington’s price dipped 5.5 cents from last week, to $2.255 from $2.311. The city’s figure ranks 11th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association - ending a streak. Washington’s average had been among the six cheapest in the region for the previous 17 weeks. Its average has fallen 51.4 cents since Jan. 1.
At $1.909, New Castle is the only town in Western Pennsylvania with an average below $2. Meadville ($2.076) has the second lowest average. Uniontown and Pittsburgh have the most expensive price, both at $2.329.
Regional gasoline stocks decreased by 1.2 million barrels to 60 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Refinery utilization, however, did bump up 1% to 58%. Gas prices are expected to decrease again over the next week.
The national average dropped 11 cents to $2.01, which is 43 cents cheaper than a month ago and 68 cents lower than in early April 2019.