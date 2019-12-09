Pump prices dipped two cents across Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline is $2.854, down from $2.874, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. The current price is 18.2 cents higher than it was the second week of December 2018, at $2.672.
Washington’s average dropped 4.1 cents this week to $2.771, from $2.812. The city’s average is the third-lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington ranked fourth last week.
New Castle ($2.676) has the cheapest gas, followed by Altoona ($2.741). Uniontown ($2.872) ranks 14th.
Warren ($2.959) has the most expensive fuel, 0.5 cents higher than Clarion ($2.954).
No states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region experienced an increase this week, and Pennsylvania had the largest decrease (three cents to $2.76). Virginia ($2.30) has the lowest regional average.
Gasoline stocks increased substantially this week -- by 1.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Stocks are at 60.7 million barrels, the highest level since October, and the 69% refinery rate is at a three-month high. All of that translates to cheaper gas prices.
The national average dropped a penny to $2.57, with prices in most states remaining steady.