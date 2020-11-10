Gasoline prices have continued to decline modestly in Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.482 this week, down 1.9 cents from last week, AAA East Central reported Monday. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region.
This is the seventh week in a row the regional average has fluctuated by a few pennies or less, and the fourth straight week they have dropped. This latest figure is 30.3 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.785.
Fuel prices in the greater Washington area fell sharply for a third consecutive week – 6.7 cents per gallon – to $2.235. That average is 20.3 cents than it was three weeks ago, and 45.3 cents lower than on Jan. 1.
For the second straight week, Washington’s average is the second lowest in the region, again behind New Castle ($2.178). Jeannette ($2.294) ranks third.
Uniontown’s price dipped a slight 1.2 cents to $2.510, which ranks 11th lowest regionally. That average is 27.5 cents a gallon higher than Washington’s.
Indiana, Oil City and Warren share the highest average at $2.599.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.435, a 1.5-cent drop from last week. The national figure fell by a penny to $2.11, which is 51 cents lower than a year ago. Prices increased only in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Washington, D.C.
Gasoline stocks jumped by 1.5 million barrels to 277.6 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Demand, however, dropped to 8.3 million barrels per day.