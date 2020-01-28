Pennsylvania’s pump price dropped six cents from last week – the largest decline of any state nationwide.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve averages $2.75 in the Keystone State this week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. Western Pennsylvania’s figure likewise fell significantly – 7.4 cents – from $2.838 to $2.764. The current regional price is 29.3 cents higher than it was a year ago, at $2.471.
Washington’s average declined 5.6 cents, from $2.735 to $2.679, a figure that ranks as sixth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the first time in nine weeks the city’s average is not among the five cheapest regionally. Washington’s price hasd dipped 8.9 cents this month.
Sharon ($2.547), Altoona ($2.582) and New Castle ($2.607) have lowest prices, in that order. Bradford ($2.932) has the most expensive fuel, 0.3 cents higher than Warren ($2.929). Uniontown ($2.712) ranks seventh.
Pennsylvania and all other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region posted decreases. Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina were just behind the Keystone State with five-cent declines, while West Virginia’s average fell four cents.
Heading into February, AAA anticipates prices continuing to fall with gasoline stocks still rising. A 100,000-barrel buildup over the week pushed the level to 65.3 million, according to Energy Information Administration.
The national average fell another three cents to $2.51, which is 25 cents higher than a year ago.