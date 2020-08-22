Relief is available for dairy farmers statewide.
On a trip to a farm in Reading, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Friday about $13.5 million of the $15 million CARES Act-funded Dairy Indemnity Program is available.
A Pennsylvania dairy farm that lost money because of discarded or displaced milk during the pandemic may apply for assistance. Farms that have not experienced such a loss, but have had COVID-19-related fees assessed on milk may apply as well, according to a news release form the Ag Department.
A farm with a documented loss will get at least $1,500 and can apply for an additional, prorated share of the remaining funds. Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply.
Only 900 farms have applied for $1,500 in direct relief, the department said. There are about 7,000 dairy farms across the commonwealth, providing an economic impact of $12.6 million and more than 52,000 jobs. There are more than 500,000 cows in the state, producing more than 10.2 billion pounds of milk annually.
Pennsylvania is seventh in the nation in total milk production.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the early days, we saw Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers face devastating losses,” Redding said. “Hard work, sweat and tears went – quite literally – down the drain.
“We all saw it, the legislature recognized it, and we met it with a $15 million direct relief payment program. Don’t leave this money on the table – apply today and receive $1,500. It’s that easy.”