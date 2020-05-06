The difference was minimal, but gasoline prices continued to decline in Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve dropped 1.2 cents, from $2.082 to $2.070, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s regional figure is $1.03 cheaper than it was the first week of May 2019, when fuel cost $3.103.
Pennsylvania’s average dipped two cents, to $2.02 – and has fallen 55 cents over the past eight weeks. But the Keystone State’s figure is the third-highest among states in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, where only Washington, D.C. ($2.17) and New York ($2.15) have more expensive fuel.
The national average increased by a penny to $1.78, but is $1.11 cheaper than a year ago. With businesses reopening in some states, and demand expected to rise, the U.S. figure is projected to bump up as well.
Locally, Washington expected a slight rise of 0.3 cents – from $2.144 to $2.147. That is 7.7 cents above the regional average and ranks 18th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Despite the increase, the city’s average has fallen 62.2 cents since Jan. 1.
New Castle ($1.750), for the sixth consecutive week, has the lowest average across the region, and is one of five towns whose price is below $2.00 per gallon. The others: Sharon ($1.878), Meadville ($1.947), Clarion ($1.949) and Mercer ($1.999).
Uniontown’s average dipped 1.8 cents to $2.206, which remains among the highest figures in Western Pennsylvania. The city’s figure is exceeded only by New Kensington ($2.209).
Following weeks of increases, regional gasoline stocks dropped by 1.3 million barrels to 72.5 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Regional refinery rates continued to rise toward 50%, though, fueling speculation that pump prices may remain steady or drop a little across the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast.