Pump prices remained steady across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve this week is $2.475, one-tenth of one cent higher than last week, AAA East Central reported on Monday. This latest figure is 38.8 cents cheaper than a year ago, at $2.863.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region, and the greater Washington area continues to have one of the lowest averages: $2.279. That is a 2.6-cent increase, but the price remains third-lowest in the region behind New Castle (2.184) and Sharon ($2.247). Those locations also ranked one through three last week.
Washington’s price has been among the three cheapest in Western Pennsylvania for nine consecutive weeks. A gallon of petrol there is 40.9 cents cheaper than a year ago, at $2.688.
Uniontown’s average rose a penny to $2.480, the 12th-lowest price in Western Pennsylvania. Oil City ($2.699) has the highest price.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.529, up three-tenths of a cent. The national figure also increased, by three cents to $2.25, which is 30 cents lower than a year ago.
Higher pump prices across much of the country can be attributed to rising crude oil prices, which are now at about $48 a barrel – a 10-month high. Gas prices are expected to rise again over the next week.
The Energy Information Administration said gasoline demand is low, about eight million barrels per day.