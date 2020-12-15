As demand continued to decrease, fuel prices fell slightly across Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.524, 3.1 cents cheaper than a week ago, AAA East Central reported. This week’s figure is 30.6 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.830.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region, and once again, the greater Washington area average is among the lowest in this half of the state. Washington’s figure plummeted by 11.8 cents this week, to $2.275 – cheaper than any location except New Castle (2.194), which led the pack last week as well.
Washington’s price has been among the three lowest in Western Pennsylvania for seven consecutive weeks. A gallon of petrol there costs 41.3 cents less than it did the beginning of 2020, at $2.688.
Uniontown’s average dropped a formidable 7.4 cents from last week, to $2.523. That ranks 10th lowest regionally, and is 24.8 cents per gallon above Washington’s figure.
Mercer has the highest price, $2.660, one-tenth of a penny higher than Bradford, Indiana, Oil City and Warren.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.528, a slight dip of 0.7 cents. The national figure, meanwhile, remained at $2.16, 40 cents lower than a year ago.
National demand declined for a fourth straight week, according to the Energy Information Administration. It has fallen from 8.7 million barrels per day in early November to 7.6 billion, the lowest weekly reading since the end of May. Fuel demand also is down 14%, year over year.