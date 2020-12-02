The trend of falling gasoline prices has ended in Western Pennsylvania – at least for one week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.557, 9.1 cents higher than a week ago, AAA East Central has reported. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region.
Regional prices had fallen in five of the previous six weeks, but jumped this time. Still, the newest figure is 31.7 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.874.
Another trend was broken in the greater Washington area, where the average skyrocketed 18.7 cents this week to $2.382 – way up from $2.195. Prices in and around the city had fallen in four of the previous five weeks.
Washington’s new figure, however, remains the second-lowest in Western Pennsylvania for a fifth straight week – each time behind New Castle, which now sits at $2.305. A gallon of petrol in Washington is 30.6 cents cheaper than it was Jan. 1.
Despite experiencing a 6.4-cent increase, Uniontown remains in the middle of the pack regionally. Its new average is $2.570, which ranks 10th lowest regionally. The gulf between the averages of Uniontown and Washington, two National Road cities, closed in the past week from 31.1 cents per gallon to 18.8.
Warren ($2.658) has the region’s highest average, $2.658, a tad above Oil City ($2.654).
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.529, a 7.7-cent bump from last week, while the national figure rose two cents to $2.12 – 46 cents cheaper than a year ago. Prices jumped in a number of eastern states, including Delaware (15 cents) and Maryland (eight cents).
Gasoline stocks increased, but demand hit a five-month low, according to the Energy Information Administration. Pump prices are expected to decrease as demand increases.