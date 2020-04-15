Down they go again.
Gasoline continued to be more affordable in Western Pennsylvania this week, as the average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve dipped another 3.6 cents, from $2.183 to $2.147, AAA East Central reported Monday. This week’s figure is 89.5 cents cheaper than it was in mid-April 2019, when fuel cost $3.042.
Pennsylvania’s average dropped by four cents, to $2.119 – and has declined 45 cents over the past five weeks. The Keystone State is among 12 Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, where the average ranges from $1.71 in North Carolina to $2.25 in New York.
Washington’s price dipped 2.3 cents from $2,248 to $2.225, which ranks 16th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. Its average has fallen 54.4 cents since Jan. 1.
New Castle ($1.805) has the lowest average across the region for the third week in a row, and is one of three towns below $2.00 per gallon. Sharon ($1.949) and Meadville ($1.57) are second and third.
Uniontown ($2.267), which had the highest average the previous two weeks, moved up one spot above Mercer ($2.268).
Regional gasoline stocks increased again, by 4.6 million barrels to 70.5 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. That is the highest regional level in decades. Gas prices should continue to drop, as stocks increase and demand drops while many drivers are staying at home.
The national average dropped six cents to $1.86.