For the second consecutive week, gasoline prices dipped a little more than penny across Western Pennsylvania.

The average cost of a gallon of unleaded self-serve this week is $2.555, down from $2.569, according to a report Monday from AAA East Central. The latest figure is 20.3 cents lower than a year ago ($2.758).

AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns.

Gas prices in the greater Washington area dropped again, by 2.1 cents to $2.508 from $2.529. That is the fifth-lowest average in the region, and represents a 30.7-cent decline since Jan. 1.

Uniontown’s price slipped exactly one cent to $2.521, the sixth-lowest regional figure - like last week, one slot behind Washington.

Jeannette ($2.478) has the cheapest average in Western Pennsylvania, slightly lower than Clarion ($2.488). Oil City and Warren, conversely, share the highest figure - $2.599. Twelve cents separate the lowest and most expensive prices. 

Pennsylvania’s average decreased 1.3 cents to $2.505, while the national figure slid by two cents to $2.19, which is 37 cents lower than a year ago. Every state, according to AAA, posted a decline or a stabilized price.

Gasoline demand is 8.3 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration, which is the lowest level since June. Demand and supply levels dropped for a second straight week.

