Gasoline prices declined for a second consecutive week in Western Pennsylvania.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline is $2.830, down 2.4 cents from $2.854 last week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. The current price is 22.0 cents higher than it was the third week of December 2018, at $2.610.

Washington’s average dropped 2.8 cents this week to $2.743, from $2.771. The city’s average is the fifth-lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington ranked fourth last week, third the week before.

For the second consecutive week, New Castle ($2.655) has the cheapest gas. Latrobe ($2.689) is second, followed by Greensburg ($2.702). Uniontown ($2.869) ranks 16th.

Meadville ($2.952) has the most expensive fuel, 0.1 cents higher than Warren ($2.951).

Pennsylvania’s average dropped a penny to $2.75, the highest average among states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. Regional prices remained fairly steady, the largest decrease being three cents in Delaware to $2.31. Virginia ($2.29) has the lowest average for a second straight week.

And, like last week, gasoline stocks increased by a substantial 1.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Stocks are at 62.3 million barrels, the highest level in six weeks and nearly three million above the total a year ago.

The national average dropped two cents to $2.55, about a nickel below the price at the beginning of December. Decreasing fuel demand and rising stocks have been keeping prices lower.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription