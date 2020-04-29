Gasoline prices continued to fall in Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve dropped 4.0 cents, from $2.122 to $2.082, AAA East Central reported Monday evening. This week’s figure is more than a dollar cheaper than it was the last week of April 2019, when fuel cost $3.099.
Pennsylvania’s average declined four cents, to $2.04 – and has fallen 53 cents over the past seven weeks. But the Keystone State’s figure ranks among the 10 most expensive gas among states. Pennsylvania is in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, where Washington, D.C. ($2.19) and New York ($2.17) also are in the top 10 nationwide. Virginia ($1.65) has the region’s lowest price.
Washington’s price decreased 4.0 cents this week, from $2.184 to $2.144. That is 6.2 cents above the regional figure and ranks 16th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 62.5 cents since Jan. 1.
New Castle ($1.760), for the fifth consecutive week, has the lowest average across the region, and is one of four towns below $2.00 per gallon. Sharon ($1.873), Meadville ($1.942) and Clarion ($1.979) are second through fourth.
Uniontown’s average dipped 1.6 cents to $2.224, but for the fourth time in five weeks, is the highest figure in Western Pennsylvania. That is slightly higher than New Kensington ($2.200).
Regional gasoline stocks continued to increase, this time by 2 million barrels for a total of 73.8 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. Regional refinery use did rise 5% to 44%. Prices are not expected to be impacted much next week.
The national average dropped four more cents to $1.77, which is $1.11 per gallon lower than a year ago. Only 12 states average $2 or more.