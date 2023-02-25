It’s a page from an “I Spy” book, a wonderland, a fantasy just steps from High Street.
Last week, friends, family and local politicians gathered inside Farley’s Hotel Café, an eclectic ice cream and soda fountain shoppe along South Morgan Street in downtown Waynesburg, for the news business’ ribbon cutting.
“I like to think of Farley’s Hotel Café as community in a cup or cone,” said Farley Toothman, owner and visionary, from behind the dark wooden bar.
Farley’s Hotel Café certainly is a place for everyone. Folks of all ages are invited into the surreal space every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. for root beer floats served in frosted glasses and karaoke in the Outdoors Indoors room. Those with a hankering for something sweet can enjoy a wide array of ice cream flavors, served through an old-timey parlor window, or a helping of Farley’s Famous Fudge, while those in need of a pick-me-up can sip specialty coffee.
All of the nibbling and sipping and singing and talking with friends and family is done, of course, in the most pleasingly peculiar place.
“There’s probably no one in the state, no one in the world, that could pull this off like this,” said Greene County Commissioner Blair Zimmerman.
In 1989, young Farley Toothman opened a grocery business in Greene County, and that original neon sign welcomes guests to the hotel café. Toothman went on to serve as a Greene County commissioner, solicitor and judge before entering this, his third act, Toothman said.
“I’ve been fixing up old buildings since I was 18. I always admired this building,” Toothman said.
When what once was Waynesburg Hotel and Lounge went up for auction years ago, Toothman’s wife, Ingrid, nixed plans to bid on the space. But a few years later a “For Sale” sign appeared on the property lawn and this time, Toothman jumped at the chance to own the building.
The building, however, needed work. The basement was flooded, the rooms wrecked, and old flooring hid beautiful, original tile work.
It took nearly six years to transform the ruins into a spectacular feast for the eyes.
“I saw hints of possibilities – a central hallway, these rooms,” Toothman said, gesturing to the four eclectic rooms branching off a central hallway. “I thought every room should have a theme.”
Secrets may be shared in the low-lit library room, whose walls are lined in old books and law memorabilia. A judge’s seat stands beside the window; a chess board decorates the small sitting table.
The walls are plastered in photographs depicting Greene County history, a theme woven throughout the massive hotel café.
Toothman’s passion for history is quite literally written on the walls. Maps of Greene County are framed art pieces; blueprints of Rices Landing are papered to the ceiling; and Toothman family photos and historical photographs serve as wallpaper in several rooms.
“My mother was a collector of stuff, and my dad, both professionally and personally. My father was president of the historical society – I worked out there. I was brought up in a household where our weekends were spent cleaning up cemeteries that were abandoned. Life’s too short not to recognize the importance of the past and those who worked to build that past. To discount what’s come before us is also to discount the effort that the individual or the community made to that,” Toothman said. “I’ve been a public servant ... and have appreciated the opportunity to learn so much about little areas of our county that otherwise you just pass through and don’t think much of.”
In the music room, whose ceiling is covered in music sheets, stands proudly a working piano, and guests are invited to play a little ditty during their visit to Farley’s. The Outdoor Indoor room boasts half a model airplane soaring through the wall and a glitzy restaurant booth for sitting between performances.
Perhaps the most dizzying room in the café is Toothman’s Upside Down room, a traditional dining room set in Alice’s Wonderland. A disco lamp dances in the corner, casting light upon hundreds of china tea cups and dishes, glass dishes and paintings, hanging from the ceiling.
“My mommy’s teacups, and what do you do with them?” Toothman said. “I love glass and the colors it radiates.”
Farley’s décor also includes local history books, portraits and paintings of national and local leaders, curious collectibles and antique artifacts. A crank telephone that once belonged to Gov. Edward Martin hangs on the wall near the ice creamery; a large image of the Rain Day Boys, a group of World War I soldiers killed in action on Rain Day, July 29, commands reverence in the library room.
“This place, I believe, is a place of passion,” county Commissioner Betsy McClure said at the ribbon cutting.
Farley’s Hotel Café is a burgeoning local hot spot aimed at bringing the community together. Folks are invited to drop in for a minute or stay a few hours to chat, ogle the space, sing karaoke, play a little ditty on the piano, write, draw and simply be. Simply be, with a side of French fries, fudge, ice cream or coffee, of course.
“It’s an experiment,” Toothman said.
For more on Farley’s Hotel Café, visit http://www.farleyshotelcafe.com/ or follow the fun on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/farleyshotelcafe/.
