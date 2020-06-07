Frazier-Simplex Inc. has survived one pandemic and made a move recently that may help sustain it through another.
The East Washington-based engineering company formed a partnership with Vigilant Technologies to use VIT’s COVID-19 toolkit at its construction jobsites. The kits automate symptom screening, contactless temperature checks and contact tracing, which Frazier-Simplex employees will employ to enhance workplace safety.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to not just help our customers in the glass industry, but to reopen and conduct business in the safest way possible,” said John Frazier III, chief operating officer of the East Beau Street operation. Frazier-Simplex also is involved with pharmaceutical glass tubing and mining equipment repair.
In these trying times, he added his company “and Vigilant are happy to help any businesses in Washington County who could use this technology to reopen safely.”
Frazier said this during an interview last week, a few days before the county – because of its modest number of coronavirus cases – transitioned to green, the least restrictive phase in Pennsylvania’s plan to handle the pandemic.
He said his company “is working to provide furnace construction” personnel and glass customers “with automated daily COVID screening of employees entering a jobsite.” Workers will use self-serve kiosks, wearable devices and thermal cameras to determine body temperatures.
Linking up with VIT and its artificial intelligence technology probably isn’t a surprise. Frazier III has known Andy Chan, co-founder and chief executive officer of the other firm, for years – since each had a startup accelerator in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh.
“This is the first time we’ve worked directly on a project,” Frazier said. “I’ve known them to be at the forefront of workplace safety technology.
“This helps us deliver our projects to a level of safety that, to my knowledge, had never been reached in the glass industry, and enables (VIT) to enter the glass industry.”
Chan likewise was laudable of his firm’s partner.
“We’re incredibly excited to work with Frazier-Simplex to continue to keep their workplace safe,” he said in a news release. “They’re a very innovative and forward-thinking organization that cares about their employees, so it’s a great opportunity to roll out our VIT COVID-toolkit to prevent illnesses and injuries before they happen.”
Frazier-Simplex has remained open throughout the pandemic, after Gov. Tom Wolf determined it to be a life-sustaining business in mid-March.
“We have been very fortunate in that we haven’t had to cut back on staffing,” Frazier said. “We had people work from home. When the virus first entered, we shut everything down so we could properly evaluate how to get everyone working safely.”
Actually, the company has remained open since 1918, when Chauncey Frazier launched the endeavor in the Washington Trust Building as the infamous Spanish flu was overtaking the world, killing an estimated 50 to 100 million people.
Three generations of family ownership have followed.
Chauncey eventually relinquished the reins to his son, John Earl Frazier I, who upon his death was succeeded by John II, who is 79 and the company president.
John II had a notable previous career, to be sure. He was a cardiologist who helped to form Frazier-Hart Cardiology in North Franklin Township, from which he retired in 2014. For many years before, Frazier also was based at Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Frazier-Simplex moved to its current location in 1938. The building is a three-story Victorian made of brick and featuring ornate wood and glass furnishings, wide staircases and large rooms.
A simple brick marquee, on the front lawn with the company’s name engraved, is the lone indication that this is a business. And it’s the only business in a borough that is zoned residential.
The company also has a machine shop in the area and employs about two dozen.
As for the new partnership, John Frazier III is pleased.
“This should help our business operate safely and help other people keep track of how their employees are feeling, to make them as comfortable as possible till a vaccine comes out,” he said.