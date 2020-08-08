Southpointe, the massive mixed-use park off Interstate 79, is on the verge of adding to its diversity.
A fourth hotel is scheduled to debut Sept. 10 in the Cecil Township park: AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Southpointe. It will be a 94-room hotel at 1500 Main Street, near Town Center and its restaurants and retail.
“Without a Marriott in the park, it made total sense to put one there,” said Larry Broderick, area director of sales for Horizon Hospitality, a hospitality management company based in Southpointe.
“Actual construction” of the new hotel, according to Broderick, is almost complete. “It’s a matter of making beds, laying carpet and putting down tile.”
The AC Hotel project at Southpointe was conceived three years ago and ground was broken only last summer. Now it will open during a global pandemic, which hasn’t affected production, Broderick said.
Rooms will offer different sleeping options. Some will have one king-size bed; some a king size and sleeper sofa; some two queens.
There will be a fitness center, where evening tapas (small plates of food) will be served. The signature drink, Broderick said, will be the AC Gin Tonic.
The AC Hotel concept is fairly new – about 15 years old – so it does not have a large presence in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Downtown Pittsburgh has the only other AC Hotel in the region. Marriott, in fact, currently has one hotel in Washington County, near The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Another is just across the line, in Bridgeville.
Southpointe has three operating hotels: Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites. A fourth is en route.
For more information, call AC Hotel at 724-271-3330.
Speculation in recent years is that Southpointe has been built out for the most part. Yet, the 27-year-old park continues to grow and evolve. The property encompasses 806 acres – the original 589 of Southpointe I and the 217 of Southpointe II, where AC Hotel will operate.
Small business relief
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has announced a second application window will open for the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program at 9 a.m. Monday.
That window will be open until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 28, and will be the final opportunity to apply.
Small businesses statewide may apply for relief if they had 25 or fewer full-time employees before Feb. 15; have annual revenues of $1 million or less; and have been impacted financially by the pandemic.
Applications must go through the Community Development Financial Institution in the county where a particular business exists.
Previous applications are to be notified of their status by Monday, and do not have to reapply. Qualified applications will be included in the second funding round for consideration.
Presbyterian SeniorCare
Todd R. Boslau is the new chief financial officer for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.
Paul Winkler, president and chief executive office of the network, made the announcement recently.
Boslau, a certified public accountant, was chosen from among 30-plus candidates during a four-month-long national search.
Presbyterian SeniorCare is an Oakmont-based nonprofit that has operated for more than 90 years. It has facilities on the southern edge of Washington.