A fourth hotel has opened in Southpointe.
AC Hotel by Marriott Pittsburgh Southpointe had its grand opening Wednesday, including a ribbon-cutting, in the mixed-use park in Cecil Township. It occurred at a time the hospitality industry is struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 94-room hotel is situated at 1500 Main Street, near Town Center and its restaurants and retail businesses.
“Without a Marriott in the park, it made total sense to put one there,” Larry Broderick said in August, during an interview with the Observer-Reporter.
Broderick is the area director of sales for Horizon Hospitality, a hospitality management company based in Southpointe. He announced then Marriott was planning a Sept. 10 opening. The project was conceived in 2017 and ground was broken in the summer of 2019.
Different sleeping options will be available in the rooms. Some will have one king-size bed; some a king size and sleeper sofa; some two queens. There will be a fitness center, featuring servings of evening tapas, or small plates of food.
Southpointe has three other operating hotels: Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Mon Valley Hospital
Carroll Township-based Monongahela Valley Hospital is a five-star star in two categories.
For the second year in a row, the hospital is five-star rated for pulmonary embolism by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. MVH also rates five stars for pacemaker procedure outcomes.
Healthgrades evaluates performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide every year. It examines 32 common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
Louis J. Panza Jr., the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement for pulmonary embolisms, “it is important for people to spot the symptoms early and seek prompt medical care. Our skilled professionals employ the latest therapies and techniques, ranging from anticoagulant medications to interventional procedures to improve blood flow.”
Healthgrades compared hospitals that had a statistically higher-than-expected performance (five stars), as a group, with a group that had a worse-than-expected performance (one star). It found from 2017 to 2019, patients treated for pulmonary embolism in hospitals with five stars for in-hospital mortality, on average, have a 78% lower risk of dying than in one-star hospitals.
For those years, Healthgrades also found patients who had cardiac pacemaker implants in five-star hospitals had a 56.2% lower risk of having a complication while there than did one-star hospitals.
Top employee
Avella resident Nancy Travis is the Employee of the Year at Pressley Ridge, a nonprofit that provides services and support to families facing challenges.
Travis, an administration professional and eight-year employee of Pressley Ridge, is one of 22 staffers who were honored Thursday during a virtual reception hosted by Susanne Cole, the president and chief executive officer.
Pressley Ridge, based in Pittsburgh, employs about 1,100 at locations in six states.
Banking board
The Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers has elected Charles W. Trump Jr., president and chief executive officer at First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, as an area director on its board of directors.
Trump was elected in September at the Harrisburg-based association’s annual meeting. He fills a vacancy created when Scott Patton was named to the executive committee.
The president/CEO has been with First Federal since 1999, and has been in his current leadership position since early 2020.
AHN physician
The American College of Emergency Physicians has elected an Allegheny Health Network doctor to its national board of directors.
Arvind Venkat, an emergency medicine physician and vice chair for research and faculty academic affairs in AHN’s Emergency Medicine department, has been so named. He has been an emergency doctor at AHN since 2007.