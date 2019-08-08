Five Washington County organizations have received grants totaling $4.5 million from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to devote to development projects.
RACP funding is administered through the state Office of the Budget.
Getting $1 million apiece are:
- Running Brooke II Associates (Brockway Glass Plant site redevelopment, Canton Township) – Redevelop and repurpose the parcel to appeal to warehouse, distribution and manufacturing companies; build a 135,000-square-foot building; create onsite parking for more than 250 vehicles; and demolish and remove 200,00 square feet of dilapidated metal structures and an old sand silo. (Requested $2.5 million.)
- Washington County Council on Economic Development
- (Starpointe Business Park phase 1-c II, Hanover Township) – Create pad-ready sites in phase three of a park 19 miles from the Beaver County cracker plant; provide about 100 acres of developed land with infrastructure for expanding firms. The project includes earthwork and infrastructure for a strip mine-scarred area to return the land to a useful state. (Requested $2,160,000.)
- Washington Hospital (
- Obstetrics renovation, Washington) – Renovating the Obstetrics and Women’s Health Unit on the fifth floor of the only hospital delivering babies in Washington County and one that serves Greene County. Work includes a new entry/arrival lobby, family waiting area, staff support rooms, a nursery, enhanced security measures and a locked unit and upgrades to four Labor/Delivery/Recovery rooms and 13 Postpartum patient rooms. (Requested $3,282,851.)
- Mon Valley Alliance
- (Alta Vista Business Park, Fallowfield Township) – Construct a 35,000-square-foot flex-space building on Lot 10a, to house two tenants or one large tenant. (Requested $1,076,375.)
- Landmarks Building Renovations
- requested $1.4 million and got $500,000 for the Andrew G. Uram Family Partnership in Washington. It is a renovation project that will include pre-construction design work, demolition and renovation of both floors. Renovations will be to the interior and exterior.