Five Washington County organizations have received grants totaling $4.5 million from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to devote to development projects.

RACP funding is administered through the state Office of the Budget.

Getting $1 million apiece are:

  • Running Brooke II Associates (Brockway Glass Plant site redevelopment, Canton Township) – Redevelop and repurpose the parcel to appeal to warehouse, distribution and manufacturing companies; build a 135,000-square-foot building; create onsite parking for more than 250 vehicles; and demolish and remove 200,00 square feet of dilapidated metal structures and an old sand silo. (Requested $2.5 million.)
  • Washington County Council on Economic Development
  • (Starpointe Business Park phase 1-c II, Hanover Township) – Create pad-ready sites in phase three of a park 19 miles from the Beaver County cracker plant; provide about 100 acres of developed land with infrastructure for expanding firms. The project includes earthwork and infrastructure for a strip mine-scarred area to return the land to a useful state. (Requested $2,160,000.)
  • Washington Hospital (
  • Obstetrics renovation, Washington) – Renovating the Obstetrics and Women’s Health Unit on the fifth floor of the only hospital delivering babies in Washington County and one that serves Greene County. Work includes a new entry/arrival lobby, family waiting area, staff support rooms, a nursery, enhanced security measures and a locked unit and upgrades to four Labor/Delivery/Recovery rooms and 13 Postpartum patient rooms. (Requested $3,282,851.)
  • Mon Valley Alliance
  • (Alta Vista Business Park, Fallowfield Township) – Construct a 35,000-square-foot flex-space building on Lot 10a, to house two tenants or one large tenant. (Requested $1,076,375.)
  • Landmarks Building Renovations
  • requested $1.4 million and got $500,000 for the Andrew G. Uram Family Partnership in Washington. It is a renovation project that will include pre-construction design work, demolition and renovation of both floors. Renovations will be to the interior and exterior.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription