First Commonwealth Bank has scheduled in-person hiring events at 11 of its locations next week.
Hiring Fest will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11. This is the first in-person recruiting effort the Indiana, Pa.-based institution is making since the pandemic hit about 17 months ago. First Commonwealth said in a news release that “the event is designed to fill Financial Solutions Specialist positions,” which will be part and full time.
The bank said there are more than 80 retail network openings and 100-plus open positions overall.
Bridgeville will be one of three Allegheny County locations participating, and the one nearest to Washington and Greene counties. The Greensburg office in Westmoreland also will be involved.
Applicants should register by Friday on a link available via the company website (fcbanking.com). One attendee will be selected to win four tickets to a major league or minor league baseball game that is within the First Commonwealth’s footprint, which runs from Cincinnati, Ohio to central Pennsylvania.