The U.S. Department of Labor has determined that a health care management company must pay $73,031 in back wages to workers at five locations, including one on Humbert Lane in Washington.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Transitions Healthcare LLC, a large employer in long-term care and rehabilitation, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay required overtime to employees who worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

The violations affected 256 workers.

The Wage and Hour Division, according to a news release, determined that Transitions Healthcare failed “to include earned bonuses in the calculation of overtime pay, including sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses and bonuses for working extra shifts” – resulting paying overtime “at rates lower than those required by law.”

The Westminster, Md.-based company will pay 73 workers at the Washington facility a total of $21,409, the second-highest figure. The largest cumulative payment will be $23,823 to 69 workers in Harrisburg.

Figures for the other facilities are: $16,206 for 51 workers at North Huntingdon; $10,045 for 53 at Gettysburg; and $1,548 for 10 in Sykesville, Md.

