The Feb. 27 fire that destroyed Ruschel Studio in downtown Washington also affected the structure next door.
Damage at 116 N. Main St. was minimal, but enough to displace the Yablonski, Costello & Leckie law firm. Water damage and slight smoke damage forced the five lawyers and five staffers to relocate temporarily to 75 E. Maiden St. in the city, into the ground-floor offices of a former magistrate. The firm’s building, though, was saved and the nine employees will return after it is renovated.
“We were advised by the people doing the restoration (Service Pro) that we should vacate,” said Ben Costello, an attorney with the group known informally as YCL law firm.
The firm was so appreciative of the work that Washington fire Chief Gerald Coleman and his department did, and the diligence of city police during the blaze, that Costello appeared before city council March 4 to praise the first responders.
“I thanked everybody,” Costello said. “The building we were occupying was saved by the firefighters. We were lucky. We lost some stuff and our rubber roof melted a little.”
He said the practice has an extensive art collection, and 44 of 45 pieces were saved.
Costello also lauded retired local businessman Andy Uram, 98, and his son, Tom, who helped the practice locate its temporary quarters, which the attorney said is spacious. Employees began to move in March 1 and are fully operational.
Mr. Gyros closes
A popular Washington restaurant/catering facility has closed.
Mr. Gyros, at 18 W. Maiden St., ceased operations the afternoon of March 7. The voice mail message greeting callers says: “I hate to announce that we have sold our last three gyros today. We want to thank you for your support, Washington. It’s 3:15 ... we have nothing left to sell.”
The business’Facebook page describes its operation as a “Greek fast-food joint serving gyros, burgers, kebabs & more in a mellow storefront setting.”
Junior Todd is listed as president and owner.
OVR award
Jane Black, employment and financial coach in Mon Valley Initiative’s Mid-Mon Office, was honored March 5 when representatives of the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation presented her with its OVR Business Award.
In a letter to MVI’s board of directors, Darla Openbrier, Washington County district administrator for OVR, said: “Jane has proven herself to be an amazing resource within the community for not only its constituents, but also for other providers ... Even though MVI only (opened) the Charleroi location approximately one year ago, the positive impact that both Jane Black and MVI have brought to this community has been huge.”
MVI is a regional community development corporation that provides employment counseling, job-search help, financial coaching, housing counseling and other free services to local residents. The Mid-Mon Office – at 435 McKean Ave. – serves residents of Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
Scholarships
The Southpointe CEO Association will award two $5,000 scholarships through its Leadership Scholarship Program.
The program is open to Washington County residents who will be attending a college, post-secondary, or technical school during the 2020-21 academic year. They must be employees, or dependents of employees, of Southpointe CEO Assoc. member organizations.
The scholarships are in honor of Jack B. Piatt, founder and chairman of Millcraft Investments and founder of the Southpointe CEO Association.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. April 30. Application materials should be submitted to Will Thomeier at will@washcochamber.com, or by mail to Southpointe CEO Association, 375 Southpointe Blvd., Suite 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
GACO seminar
The Government Agency Coordination Office-PTAC at California University of Pennsylvania is sponsoring a seminar titled “The Basics of Federal Government Contracting.” It will run from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 31 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Monroeville Convention Center, 101 Mall Blvd.
It will focus on educating businesses about doing business with the government to competitively meet the needs of federal agencies. Speakers will discuss a number of government contracting topics.
The seminar is free, but pre-registration is recommended by March 30. For more information or to register, contact Tyler S. Verin, 412-237-6098 or verin@calu.edu.
Health Project head
Alison Steele became executive director of the Southwest Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project on March 3, its board of directors announced.
Steele was previously director of Community Programs and Advocacy at Conservation Consultants Inc. in Pittsburgh.
She succeeded Raina Rippel, who founded the Peters Township-based public health organization, which focuses on the health consequences of shale gas and oil development.