Everything about our daily routines has changed. The pace of our lives has slowed considerably, and yet peace remains an elusive commodity. In isolation, uncertainty grows exponentially.
The next two weeks will be incredibly important as to where we go from here. This is a defining moment in our lives. We must not react to what is coming and allow it to drive us inward. We must respond to what is coming and allow it to pull us outward.
This is a time to walk your path . . . to be together from a distance, doing everything we can to keep our family and our friends safe. This is a moment to define us. I hope our children and grandchildren never have to experience this again, because of the way we respond to this moment.
That’s why I’m feeling optimistic about the ultimate impact this crisis will have in our lives. Optimism is the foundation of hope, and hope keeps us moving forward toward that which we cannot see.
My father was a wise man. He encouraged me from a young age to explore and be unique. He always said, “It takes courage to walk your own path, the one you’re compelled to follow.”
This is one of many things that, with age, I’ve realized that he was right. It’s easy to ignore that calling at first, when it’s a whisper. Once it has your attention, the steps become easier.
I hope we are all using this time wisely, because this too shall pass. And as we transition back to “normal,” what you will be left with is who you have become.
There is more than one path in front of you. In fact, there are hundreds. Some lead in the same direction you’ve already been walking. But then, there are a few off in your periphery that lead to a world more healed and more beautiful than we imagined. A better world. A world with a new normal driven by faith, honor, love and kindness.
We lost my father four years ago. I would like to leave you with something to ponder, his favorite poem written by Chief Tecumseh more than 200 years ago. These words are as powerful today as they were when written:
“So, live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart. Trouble no one about their religion; respect others in their view, and demand that they respect yours. Love your life, perfect your life, beautify all things in your life. Seek to make your life long and its purpose in the service of your people. Prepare a noble death song for the day when you go over the great divide.
“Always give a word or a sign of salute when meeting or passing a friend, even a stranger, when in a lonely place. Show respect to all people and grovel to none. When you arise in the morning, give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself. Abuse no one and no thing, for abuse turns the wise ones to fools and robs the spirit of its vision.”
Stay safe and healthy, everyone.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
