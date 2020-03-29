That extension so many Pennsylvania taxpayers desire? They got it, thanks to COVID-19.
The coronavirus has put so much of life on hold for all Americans. That includes the filing of federal income tax returns for 2019, the deadline for which has been delayed from the traditional April 15 to July 15. Those dates also apply for Pennsylvania state returns and for local tax returns throughout Washington County.
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the delay March 20. Jim Martin isn’t completely ecstatic about this development, but 95% elated would be a reasonable estimate.
“This takes the pressure off me. I don’t have April 15 staring at me,” said the owner of Martin’s Tax Services in Washington, a tax preparer for more than 30 years.
Tax preparation is considered an essential job in Pennsylvania, so Martin continues to work.
Pressure this time of year is formidable for him and his tax-related colleagues across the United States. Some people are diligent with their taxes, collecting all of their paperwork in January and filing as soon as possible – in late January – or submitting the data promptly to their tax preparer.
Those who know they will be getting a refund can submit their returns now, then get their money sooner than those who wait.
But large numbers of individuals, whether they file personally or employ a service, wait until shortly before the deadline to move on this responsibility. Procrastination is a frequent culprit, although some people have complicated returns. Regardless, submission of so many sets of W-2s and other tax papers two or three weeks before the deadline burdens preparers.
“Typically, the people who file late are people who owe,” Martin said. “I’m definitely going to go past April 15 (with returns). Some don’t want to move on their taxes until after they get the all-clear sign (once the virus is under control).
“I’m hoping to get everything in clients’ hands before too long, then it’s up to them (to file). I just don’t want to be working all of the next three months. I’m hoping to enjoy my summer.”
He was planning to enjoy an excursion in late April, two weeks after completing his heavy workload. Miller and several family members had planned a trip to Italy, a destination nation for travelers that has been wracked by the pandemic in recent weeks.
“That has obviously been postponed for now. We held on for as long as we could,” he said. “I was there six years ago and I loved it. My sister (Nancy Ogburn) has not been there.”
Martin and his kin, lamentably, have to put off that trip for whenever, a circumstance of this global pandemic. In the meantime, Jim Martin works on – with that April 15 pressure off.
“I’m glad for the extra time,” he said.
