For Mike Williamson, half-capacity is the equivalent of a glass half-full.
“Anything that helps us move toward a more normal working environment is good,” said the operations manager of Solomon’s Seafood in Washington. “We want to reopen, but 50% is a step in the right direction.”
Williamson, second-generation operator of the Hall Avenue restaurant, was responding to Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Tuesday morning that restaurants statewide may increase indoor seating capacity from 25% to 50%, effective Sept. 21. This is a reversal from July 15, when indoor dining was reduced from 50% to 25% at a time COVID-19 cases were accelerating.
Solomon’s has been a family-run business for 32 years, launched by Williamson’s parents. The son said the restaurant benefits from strong community support and a healthy takeout business. And a healthy-sized dining area.
“We can handle 160 customers, so if we go to 80, we can rehire staff,” Williamson said. “And our employees want to work. That would take our serving staff from four to nine, and we probably could add one more chef.”
He estimates that between 25% indoor capacity and takeout, Solomon’s is operating at about 35% of where it should be.
“That’s above what was expected, but that’s obviously not in our long-term plan,” he said. “You can’t survive.
“The point is the entire hospitality industry is in a ‘not-lose-money’ mode. (The Paycheck Protection Program) helped, but that money is out. We have to find a way to do more business or make a hard decision.
“We’re not close to the hard-decision process, but some people are cutting bait and just leaving.”
John Longstreet knows the hospitality industry well. He is president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Longstreet said he is “pleased” that Wolf “finally” raised the capacity to 50% from 25%, “which not only was not fair, but not sustainable for restaurants.” He is not happy, though, that bar seating is still forbidden; there is now a 10 p.m. curfew on serving alcohol with food; and that private events “were not addressed.”
“No rehearsal dinners, no birthday parties,” which, he said, hospitality venues can better supervise COVID-19 restrictions better than residents “at backyards.”
Wolf also now requires restaurants to self-certify they are complying with pandemic safety measures.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D- Jefferson, said she applauds the governor’s decision to raise the indoor capacity. She sent a letter to Wolf last month, asking him to boost the restaurant industry. One of her recommendations: return to 50%.
Snyder said in a statement: “While I agree we must all do our part to keep the virus from spreading, these businesses have been doing the right thing all along to keep their staff and customers safe. ... I will continue to push to allow our restaurants to fully reopen, because I know they can do so safely.”
Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, endorses the change as well.
Kotula said in a statement: “Our local restaurant owners have worked hard to follow the (state) Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines to keep their staffs and customers safe. Their efforts have resulted in decreased infection rates, and now the opportunity for restaurants to increase their occupancy rates to 50%.
“While the virus is still present in our county and we still need to actively follow the social distancing guidelines prescribed by our health officials, it is clear that everyone working together to mitigate the virus is demonstrating results and having a positive impact on our economy.”