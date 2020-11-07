It was a fowl deed, to be sure.
Tara Stottlemyer and her boyfriend, D.J. Shalvey, nurtured 173 turkeys for 17 weeks, from the time the birds were three hours old until Oct. 29.
Dinner reservations had been set at birth for the pasture-raised beasts, for Nov. 26. Only it wasn't going to be feeding time for them. They were going to be celebrated entrees at Thanksgiving feasts in Western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and western New York.
So off they went to a U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified poultry processing facility in Ohio, two weeks ahead of schedule.
"This was supposed to happen Nov. 14," Stottlemyer explained. "But the turkeys were getting big and families don't want bigger turkeys this year, because they're planning smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving."
Raising animals for human consumption has become their business, a relatively new online endeavor called Redemption Farms. They sell pork, chicken, duck, turkey – and lumber. Stottlemyer and Shalvey launched their operation early this year, featuring creatures they've raised holistically on property they lease at Waleski Horse Farm in Fredericktown.
In addition to the 173 turkeys, the two have been raising about 2,000 chickens and 100 ducks.
Through the Redemption Farms website and Facebook page, they sell directly to customers and organizations such as Marketplace in Emerald Valley (Washington), the East End Food Co-op (Pittsburgh), Eden's Market (Mt. Lebanon) and a public market in Wheeling, W.Va.
They also conduct and organize classes on farming skills, including processing of whole pigs and chickens. Classes on sheep and hide tanning are planned.
Shalvey and Stottlemyer practice regenerative agriculture, defined as "a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems." Among the focuses are topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity and enhancing the health and vitality of farm soil.
"It's called 'exercise,'" Shalvey said. "If you exercise grasses and soils just enough, you bring them back stronger. You have animals in a typical spot, then move them off. It's good for the animals, good for the ground."
These are two individuals for whom agriculture appeared to be their destiny.
Stottlemyer, 35, grew up on a farm in the Charleroi area with three sisters. She is the daughter of a University of Pittsburgh sports legend, the late Rande Stottelmyer, a top-flight wrestler at Pitt who then coached the Panthers for 34 mostly successful seasons.
After graduating from Lehigh University, she was a flight attendant for nine years, when she became well versed in regenerative agriculture. "I learned about local food systems and agriculture systems in other countries, and that made me want to do that here," Stottlemyer said.
In recent years, she also has helped to raise meat chickens, veal calves in pasture and Large Black breed hogs. Stottlemyer also is employed at Whole Foods market in Upper St. Clair, and now lives in Washington.
Shalvey, 36, a West Liberty University graduate, was raised in Wheeling and resides in Bentleyville. He said he's done a lot of tree work over the years, "but I've always wanted to farm. I dabbled in farming."
They are still growing their business along with animals. Their short-term plans include "getting pigs and Wagyu beef in the spring," Shalvey said. "You have to phase in certain things with farming. You keep adding as the business develops."
Stottlemyer says on the website she'd eventually like to start a food truck or establish a farm-to-table bed-and-breakfast business.
They are dedicated to a profession that many regard as grueling labor and strive to avoid.
"It's hard work," Shalvey said, "but a lot of the time, I don't feel like I'm working.
"What's better than the way we move animals, make them happy and still maintain the land."
To order, click on the Redemption Farms Facebook page Shop Now button. Stottlemyer and Shalvey are setting up delivery options.