The Pennsylvania Farm Show will return to an in-person – and in-beast – format in 2022.
State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday the 106th annual show will take place Jan. 8 to 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
The theme will be “Harvest More,” which Redding pointed out is a natural progression from the theme of the January 2021 virtual event: “Cultivating Tomorrow.”
He said in a statement: “We’ll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry.”
Michael Chapaloney, executive director of Tourism for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, said the Farm Show provides a $39 million boost for the central Pennsylvania economy “by filling hotels, restaurants and other attractions along the way.
“These dollars support 5,600-plus jobs and generate $820,000 in state sales taxes,” he said.
The 2022 show will include a return of the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, Farm Show Food Court, bunny-hopping and sheep-shearing competitions. There also will be cooking demonstrations and hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with people directly involved in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
Virtual events from January will return, including the Butter Up! competition, duckling and beehive live cams, Ag Explorer stations and the PA Farm Show Trail.
For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov, or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.