Larry Davis is the new president of Fairmont Supply Co., the Washington-based firm announced in a news release Monday.
He succeeds Tony Dodds, who, according to the company, resigned as president and chief financial officer “to pursue other opportunities.” He was CFO for three-plus years.
Davis also is Fairmont Supply’s third president in less than three months. Paul Fichiera left as president/chief executive officer in May, succeeded by Dodds, who added president to his CFO duties.
David has more than 30 years of sales and distribution experience, most recently as chairman and CEO of AgoNow, a national industrial wholesaler.
He said in a statement: “We have restructured the business with a focus on customers, suppliers, products, facilities and our talented associates. These changes make us an efficient operating platform that quickly restores our emphasis on what counts and return us to profitability.”
Fairmont Supply, a leading provider of industrial maintenance, repair and operating supplies, has been in existence for 98 years. The firm has more than 400 employees in 27 locations. Its headquarters are off Jefferson Avenue in the city.
