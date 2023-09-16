That production facility the operators of Sarris Candies had planned to build had become, well, a production. Supply chain delays and other backups have taken their sweet time to sort out, forcing the brass at the iconic specialty chocolates and candies store to hold off on plans they developed a little more than two years ago.

Construction at a once-shuttered Canonsburg plant may not be imminent, but the project has taken a positive turn, according to Bill Sarris, the company president. “We’re moving along as a whole,” he said recently.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription