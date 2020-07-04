Two large organizations in the area – one targeting financial health, the other focused on physical well-being – recently made major splashes in their respective professions.
CB Financial Services Inc., the holding company for Community Bank, announced it has joined the small cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. CB, based in North Franklin Township, did so after the U.S. stock market opened Monday.
Pat McCune, CB Financial’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement inclusion “in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone for the company and will increase the overall awareness and exposure of our stock within the investment community. The listing reflects the direction (that CB Financial) is headed as we continue to grow our business in the region.”
To the north, in Mt. Lebanon, St. Clair Hospital was named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals for 2020 by IBM Watson Health. This is the third year in a row, and fifth time since 2012, St. Clair has been so honored.
The facility is among only 32 hospitals to make this list three years running. St. Clair is an independent acute-care hospital that is undergoing a major addition.
IBM selects a top 100 every year based on analysis of patient safety, quality, patient satisfaction and operational efficiency.
John T. Sullivan, chief medical officer at St. Clair, said in a statement: “At a time when great health care has never been more important, we’re proud of the health care heroes who’ve made St. Clair one of the nation’s highest quality hospitals.”
Tax help
Tax day – July 15 – is little more than a week away. Pennsylvanians seeking assistance with filing their personal income tax can get it by contacting the state Department of Revenue’s main call center.
The Customer Experience Center number is 717-787-8201, and agents will be available to help from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on nonholiday weekdays through July 15. Customers also can schedule a call.
Traveling upward
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has appointed Bill Kovach of Greensboro district executive for District 12, comprising Washington, Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
Kovach has served in numerous roles during a 34-year career with PennDOT, most recently as assistant district executive for construction in District 12. He had been in that position since 2007.
He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at West Virginia University and is a member of American Society of Highway Engineers, Southwest Pennsylvania chapter.
WiFi access
Comcast has extended free access to 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to anyone – including noncustomers – for the rest of the year.
The company extended its offer of 60 days of free home Internet access for new eligible Internet Essentials customers. Comcast said it will continue to waive a requirement that those customers not have a past due balance to qualify.
Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services, said in a statement: “We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen.”
For more information, visit corporate.comcast.com/covid-19.
Butterflies are free
Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House will host its third annual Butterfly Release at 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
The event will take place at Washington County Fairgrounds in Arden. To enhance safety during the pandemic, Concordia will have three different options for participants.