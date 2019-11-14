Leading Democratic presidential candidates have been disappointing. Some are calling for a ban of hydraulic fracturing, advocating for a policy that, if implemented, would be harmful to our region’s future.
Their proposals, and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s opposition to additional cracker plants in the region, would not enhance our region’s economic revitalization and America’s energy security. Addressing the climate change issue is not an either-or proposition. Moving to a low carbon energy future must include fossil fuels.
Here is some food for thought:
The United States has the world’s largest economy, and is the largest producer of natural gas. We do it right, with proven and appropriate safeguards. Awesome, right?
Wait, there’s more. Industry experts forecast that the tri-state region will produce 45% of the nation’s natural gas output by 2040. Let’s hear it for us. And in addition to the Marcellus and Utica shale plays being among the largest natural gas resources in the world, one of the largest solar fields in the Appalachian Basin is being built right here.
Like many of my friends and neighbors in Southwestern Pennsylvania, I have reasonable concerns about climate change. I have nine grandchildren, soon to be 11. But instead of shouting and pointing fingers, couldn’t we collaborate to find a solution to this problem? The natural gas industry in our region has been a dedicated partner in revitalizing our economy, creating family-sustaining jobs and protecting our environment.
I’ve managed projects in the public and private sectors for 35 years, and from what I’ve seen, the companies operating in the Appalachian Basin – and our region – are among the most environmentally conscious. The most promising path for reducing emissions remains investing in the development of shale gas. The International Energy Agency estimates that using natural gas to generate electricity has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by a half-billion tons. Let that sink in . . . a fossil fuel is leading to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.
Remember that global economy I mentioned? It takes a lot of energy to keep it rolling, and fossil fuels still provide 80% of that energy demand. Should we be developing lower carbon energy sources? Absolutely. But the reality is that fossil fuels will likely be part of any solution. And let’s not forget that shale gas development has had a positive impact on our local economy and created jobs.
Two articles in Sunday’s Observer-Reporter illustrate the industry’s commitment to our region’s health and the global environment. CNX Corp. and Range Resources, two large natural gas producers, have been operating on regional well pads with an all-electric fracking fleet, a less costly and more environmentally friendly process. Range also has been a pioneer in water recycling, and says it recycles all water it uses on a well site.
Hydraulic fracturing has been used in oil and gas production in the United States since the late 1940s. In fact, inventions in drilling technology were patented in the late 1930s in Allenport. Pittsburgh Steel Co. produced pipe that was used in oil and gas drilling, and the threaded joints that allowed drilling – and fracking – to deeper depths were developed and produced at its facility on the Monongahela River.
Numerous layers of solid rock separate gas deposits from our freshwater aquifer, which we knew then. And what of our river, the Mon? Well, we are pioneers of industry, and she is resilient and experienced.
For generations, we have been at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing of products that have built and sustained America. The theory that banning fracking will save the planet . . . well, it just doesn’t hold water.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
