Hop to it! Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh has scheduled three photo dates with the East Bunny and/or your pets.
The mall at 2200 Tanger Blvd., South Strabane Township, will have photo shoots for children from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and April 3. MW Photography will snap the pictures, and, of course, the Easter Bunny will be afoot. Photos with the celebrated bunny will be in the food court across from Shopper Services.
To schedule a session, visit https://calendly.com/mwphotographypittsburgh/picture-with-easter-bunny-at-tanger-outlet?month=2021-03. Walk-ins will be welcome, though.