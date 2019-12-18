Tis the season. The season of giving, of goodwill toward others. Right? Well, we can hope.
To be officially immersed into the Christmas spirit, I offer you a gift. It is not fancy, but it is priceless. You will not need instructions, and you don’t have to wait until Dec. 25 to open it. In fact, you can unwrap it every morning in the coming year, all 366 of them. It’s love ... from me to you. I love you guys.
OK, this gift is as much for me as it is for you. I guess it’s a gift for all of us. So, please share it with everyone you know. Heck, you can share it with anyone you don’t know. After all, can you think of a better way to meet new people?
If you aren’t aware, I write a daily blog titled “Live. Love. Learn. Pray. Inspire.” It is posted to several social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Search for James Protin and follow if you choose.
I’ve been closing the blog with, “I love you guys,” every day for several years now. That’s not just a tag line; that’s who I am. So, just know that no matter who you are, or where you are, I’m rooting for you today. I’m praying for you guys today. I believe in you and in this beautiful season of giving.
I wanted to leave a little reminder in case you haven’t heard it in a while. We are all in this life together. There is a space between no-longer and not-yet. Here in the Mon Valley, we know this space too well. We are no longer the industrial powerhouse of a generation ago. But maybe we’re becoming something more powerful.
Everyone’s journey is different – not better, not worse, just different. Be a lighthouse. Lead by example. Show people a new way of seeing what’s possible. Although our path may look different than others in the region, we are traveling together. Ours is a journey of transformation ... soul to soul.
Along the way, we are exploring the wisdom of the ages and discovering the depths of our hearts. You’re on this path by choice. Regardless of where you’ve been or where you are today, you’re welcome to change your story. It’s always far easier to criticize things that aren’t perfect than it is to change them.
But change is our responsibility, and it starts within. Nothing changes if we cannot first change ourselves. No one else can change you. You are strong, intelligent and capable, and you can, indeed, change the world. Get out of your head and into your heart. Live your life with love of all things and you will live your life with kindness and compassion without condition. Love promises you will walk with hope. Wish the best for everyone, regardless of how they feel about you. You will be amazed by how beautiful your life becomes.
Leading with love is about seeing the world as it truly is, through the lens of curiosity, courage, wisdom and truth. I know you’re out there, and I’m grateful that I know so many amazing people. It doesn’t matter if we’re friends, family or we’ve just crossed paths on social media. We’re sharing this life, in this moment.
Remember, especially at this time of year, you’re not alone. Everyone needs someone to talk to at some time in their life. I’m here for you ... let’s travel together, even if just for a moment. Message me and we’ll grab a coffee. Sometimes, a moment is all we need.
Go ahead ... unwrap your gift today. I hope you will be inspired to lead with love in everything you do, choose to be kind to everyone you meet, and help others walk with hope. That is how we will impact lives positively and change the world, not just during this beautiful season, but throughout the year. Enjoy your gift, and share it everywhere you go, with everyone you meet.
I love you guys.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
