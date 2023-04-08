An established family farm known for its signature roadside produce stands throughout this corner of the state has announced that it has filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection.
Brownsville-based Duda’s Farm Inc. posted that message on its Facebook page March 21. Officials there could not be reached for comment. Brothers Mark and Andrew Duda are the owners.
Duda Farms, however, pledges in that post to keep its roadside markets open throughout the upcoming season, beginning in April.
Filing for Chapter 12, according to uscourts.gov, “is designed for ‘family farmers’ or ‘family fishermen’ with ‘regular annual income.’ It enables financially distressed family farmers and fishermen to propose and carry out a plan to repay all or part of their debts.”
The social media post reads:
“This is very hard to type and post!
“Unfortunately, our farm had to file for bankruptcy Chapter 12. ... We need your support, though, more than ever. Too many things have happened to us over the past few years that have brought us to this bankruptcy. COVID, weather, severe animal damage, increased input cost (fuel, fertilizer, plastics, etc.) to grow crops to name a few.
“It’s a very scary and stressful time for our farm and our families. So many sleepless nights, worrying how are we going to make ends meet. We are going to reorganize and hopefully be able to get out of this dilemma. ... Again, please support our farm.”
The Duda family has been farming for about 35 years, starting with a small roadside wagon. More than two dozen fruits and vegetables are grown on their 350-acre operation, including its celebrated “super sweet corn,” all of which are sold at the roadside stands and the farm store in Brownsville.
Owners have added greenhouses, where flowers, hanging baskets, herbs and other items are sold.
Duda’s also offers fall hayrides and allows customers to pick their own strawberries in June.
The farm had nine roadside locations last season: Washington Crown Center, Greene County Airport, Brownsville, Belle Vernon, Uniontown, Chalk Hill, West Mifflin, Morgantown, W.Va., and Westover, W.Va.
Waynesburg U.
The Master of Business Administration program at Waynesburg University has been a masterful performer, according to the website mastersdegrees.org\.
Online Master’s Degrees has listed the university’s program among the “Top 50 Online MBA Programs,” ranking it as No. 21. Waynesburg was one of three Pennsylvania schools so recognized.
Online Master’s Degrees evaluated data, including accreditation, affordability, enrollment and student support services. The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, part of the U.S. Department of Education, was used to collect information.
Dr. David Mariner, dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at Waynesburg, said in a statement: “We are proud to offer a high-quality, affordable online MBA program that prepares students for professional growth and success. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff, and their commitment to our students.”
Century 21
In his 62nd year in real estate, Roger Dolanch continues to add to his trophy case. The president/broker of Century 21 Frontier Realty in Peters Township received the Broker of the Year award at the Washington Greene Association of Realtors Circle of Excellence Awards Gala. The event took place March 31.
This was the first time WGAR presented the award.
Roger Dolanch, his wife, Patricia, daughter Debbie and son Jim operate this third-generation family business.
AHN
Allegheny Health Network has announced the appointment of Devon M. Ramaeker, MD, to division chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine within the system’s Women’s Institute. She will direct all MFM services within AHN, and will continue to see patients as a practicing physician with Allegheny Perinatal Associates out of Jefferson Hospital, AHN Wexford Health+Wellness Pavilion and West Penn Hospital.
