Dollar General is investing a lot of dollars in Washington County.
The bargain retail chain opened another store in the county last week, at 1969 Jefferson Ave., Canton Township – known locally as Wolfdale. The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company now has 17 locations in the county, plus one each in Monessen and Belle Vernon.
Dollar General offers convenient shopping for a wide range of essential items, including food, over-the-counter medicines, cleaning supplies, paper products and baby products.
The store in Canton, according to a corporate news release, “is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.”
According to the company website, 75% of U.S. residents reside within five miles of a Dollar General.
Remember the Alamos
The Alamo family has quite the McPresence in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Art and son Matt own and operate 13 McDonald’s restaurants in Washington, Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties, where they employ more than 700 local residents part- and full-time.
McDonald’s Corp. recently recognized the men during a virtual gathering of franchisees and corporate officials from across the United States.
“I’m proud to recognize the Alamo family, which demonstrates McDonald’s business integrity every day,” said William Armstrong, vice president of the company’s Columbus field office.
Father and son, who are based in Somerset, are staunch advocates of education. Each of their employees, according to a news release, is eligible for college scholarships, tutoring for English as a second language, career counseling and other support. The Alamos also are sponsors of a program that provides cash grants for local middle school teachers, and are committed to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
“Actions are bigger than words,” Art Alamo said. “We love this area and strive for the highest level of business leadership every day.”
AHN chair
Allegheny Health Network has appointed Stephen H. Bailey, M.D., as system chair of AHN’s Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.
In a news release, AHN described Bailey as “one of the region’s and nation’s foremost cardiac surgeons.” He has been the network’s director of Cardiac Surgery and is a leading specialist in heart transplantation, heart valve disease and mechanical heart assistance.
Bailey’s new duties will include directing all cardiovascular- and thoracic-related surgical services in the network; leading daily operations; overseeing programmatic growth and facilitating clinical research efforts.
He succeeds George Magovern Jr., M.D., who recently resigned as chair, but will continue to serve with the Cardiovascular Institute.
Bailey is the first recipient of AHN’s Magovern Chair, which recognizes his accomplishments and innovations in advancing cardiac surgery. That honor commemorates George Magovern Sr., M.D., a pioneer in cardiothoracic surgery at Allegheny General Hospital who died in 2013.